Hagerstown residents hear first-hand from democratic city council candidates

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– It’s a known fact, Hagerstown will have at least two new council members and a new mayor, but it’s up to the public to decide who will fill those spots.

“Politicians are not superstars and I’m not changing the way that I do things,” said City Councilmember Candidate Tekeshia Martinez. “What politicians should be are servants, they serve, and that’s what I want to continue doing.”

Democratic city council candidates had the opportunity to preach to the public first-hand their futures for the city Wednesday night.

“I don’t want to focus on the past, what we need to do is focus on our future,” said City Councilmember Candidate Matt Schindler. “The reason I’m running for city council is because I’m raising a 7-year-old and a 14-year old and I want to do everything that I can to make sure Hagerstown is a place where adults and youth can thrive.”

The floor was opened for nearly an hour giving local residents the chance to ask questions. The biggest debates of the night were about the future of Hagerstown’s economy, reshaping the violence around the city and transparency within the government.

“What happens in 2021? What happened in 2019? Were they there?” asked Mayor Candidate Andi Overton. “Did our elected officials bring this government to you? I did not see it as a citizen and that’s why I’m running, to give that to you.”

Another candidate running for mayor couldn’t make it to Wednesday’s forum, but she wanted to make sure the community knows she has their best interest in mind.

“I kind of have rose-colored glasses on, I know we have bad things that happen and I think we need to address them but I think we’re a lot better than our bad headlines,” said Mayor Candidate Emily Keller. “I think that I can be that leader that talks about the positive things in Hagerstown than constantly harping on the negative.”

Early voting will take place in April of 2020.