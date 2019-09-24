Hagerstown residents enjoyed the unseasonably warm first day of fall

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– September 23rd was the first day of fall and many in the region enjoyed the unseasonably warm weather.

In Hagerstown, the high temperature reached 89 degrees. And to enjoy that weather, some residents went to Hagerstown City Park. Luis Castro says he came to the park to listen to music and is hoping that we will continue to have a warm Fall season this year.

“What else can you ask for, this late in September, to have a day like this, you know, it’s like heaven,” said Castro.

It officially became fall at 3:50 a.m. Monday morning.