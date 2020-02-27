Hagerstown residents celebrate Ash Wednesday

"This is ultimately about our Lord, Jesus Christ."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Catholics across the globe celebrated Ash Wednesday with prayer and fasting, and started the first day of Lent.

Ash Wednesday derives its name from a person placing repentance ashes on their forehead, stemming from the words “Remember that you are dust and dust you shall return.” Hagerstown’s Saint Ann Roman Catholic Church held a service Wednesday night and residents reflect on their plans for lent.

“I usually don’t put any music on in my car during the 40 days of lent so I’m not distracted by the music, it encourages me to focus a little more time in prayer,” said Monsignor Bruce Jarboe.

At least a hundred residents filled St. Ann’s Church Wednesday night for their church service. Family and friends reflected on what their plans are for Lent.

“Be nicer to each other, so at dinner time we think of something to say about what we like about each other,” said Church Member Gloriann Golden.

And others, of how they can be kind to others.

“Be a better person, whether it’s driving in traffic, be a kinder driver, be courteous, pay attention to the right of way,” said Church Member Chris Zanetti.

Lent will span 40 days until Holy Week in April.