Hagerstown Premium Outlets reopen

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– The Hagerstown Premium Outlets reopened Saturday.

The outlets said in a press release, they published a COVID-19 exposure control policy to set safety standards for shoppers and tenants.

The property management teams report, some changes include:

Enhanced sanitization and disinfecting using CDC approved products using them on high traffic locations like dining areas, restrooms, escalators, stairs, directories, trash bins, and doorknobs.

Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the property.

Signage promoting CDC guidelines for maintaining personal hygiene will be prominently displayed throughout the property.

Preemptive employee health screening

“The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen,” said Lara Howlett, General Manager at Hagerstown Premium Outlets. “We also recognize that individuals and families in our community are suffering significant hardship as a result of both COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, and we believe that reopening our property will not only help people get back to work during these challenging times, but also enable us to use our property to further support charitable initiatives.”

They have also announced they have joined local non-profits to support initiatives aimed at helping those who are struggling because of the public health crisis.