Hagerstown Police Department sees an increase in thefts from motor vehicles

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The Hagerstown City Police Department has seen a recent increase in thefts from motor vehicles.

These incidents are happening city-wide with no specific target areas.

Officials say that in most cases the vehicles have been left unlocked or in some, keys have been left inside the car.

The police department reminds citizens to leave your car doors locked, take your keys with you, to keep windows shut, and not to leave valuables inside your vehicle and if possible, park in well-lit areas.

Anyone who does fall victim to theft should notify police.

“We want them to call us to report it so that helps us narrow down neighborhoods if it is happening in those locations and occasionally we will come across some found property or things that we think are from a vehicle. So if you do report it to us there is a small chance we could return something to you,” said Lt. Fetchu, with Hagerstown Police Department.

Anyone with any information on these incidents or if you see suspicious activity should notify Hagerstown City Police Department.