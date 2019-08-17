Hagerstown Police ask for public’s assistance to find two burglary suspects

Anyone with any information should contact the Hagerstown Police Department.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a burglary that happened in Hagerstown.

The burglary took place on Monday on Oak Hill Avenue.

Police released images of the two suspects and identified them as a male and a female.

If you can identify the suspects or have any information about this incident, you should contact the Hagerstown Police Department.