Hagerstown Police ask for public’s assistance to find two burglary suspects

News

Anyone with any information should contact the Hagerstown Police Department.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a burglary that happened in Hagerstown.

The burglary took place on Monday on Oak Hill Avenue.

Police released images of the two suspects and identified them as a male and a female.

If you can identify the suspects or have any information about this incident, you should contact the Hagerstown Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories