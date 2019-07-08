Hagerstown partnership inspires kids to venture into science careers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Hagerstown Community College teamed up with local nonprofit Beacon House to host their DNA Detectives class.

Students had the chance to learn forensics and explore DNA discoveries while applying the information to mock-crime scenes throughout the camp. Beacon House Instructor Zanah Wyatt explains that while the camp has fun activities, she hopes it will inspire the students to pursue future careers in science.

“Well they are only middle schoolers so they’re still learning about what they want to do and learn about different career fields, but I’m hoping maybe this will teach them a little about what they want to do for a living.” said Wyatt.