Hagerstown officials visit sister city in Indiana

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — City officials in Hagerstown are continuing to build a relationship with Hagerstown’s sister city in Indiana.

A few council members, along with Del. Paul Corderman and police chief Paul Kifer recently traveled to Hagerstown, Indiana. During their trip, they had the chance to interact with the local government and learn about some issues taking place in Hagerstown, Indiana. Councilwoman Emily Keller says it was refreshing to talk to a town that had the same name but was significantly different at the same time.

“To be able to share ideas and issues. They have a heroin issue there, the police chief talked about. One of their controversial items was a bike lane, which was a controversial item when we put in bike lanes,” said Keller.

Mike Keifer has been active in helping to keep the sister city relationship alive with both cities.