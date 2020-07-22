Hagerstown offers utility payment plans during pandemic

Hagerstown, Md. (WDVM) — The Coronavirus pandemic has devastated the economy, putting millions of Americans out of work. This also meant that they could no longer pay their bills. However, the city of Hagerstown is now working to help those who are behind on payments by instating the option of payment plans.

At the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, Governor Larry Hogan implemented a moratorium on eviction and utility shut offs. Wes Decker, city communications officer, stated in the Utility Payment Assistance press conference earlier in the day that the city was also affected by the moratorium. He noted that the city provides electric, water, and waste water as well as gas, television, telephone, internet, and even telegraph service.

Decker highlighted that during the moratorium, a service provider was not only prohibited from terminating services but also unable to implement any kind of late fees on the bills.

The city is not the only resource willing to help residents get back on their feet. The Washington County Community Action Council has received grants from federal, state, city, and county levels to help people who have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, this assistance is supplemental funding and therefore cannot help with anything prior to April 1 2020. The funding is limited to only those who have fallen behind due to the pandemic. In order to qualify for assistance, you must provide documentation that you have been affected by COVID as well as meet the income guidelines. They also have a food pantry available to those who need assistance.

President and CEO of the WCCAC, Geordie Newman, also advised residents that if a second round of stimulus checks are released, the money should be used for rent and utilities. More information on the Washington County Community Action Council can be found on their website.

City support services has payment plans available to all citizens who are behind on bills even before the pandemic started. The payment plans are not exclusive to those affected by the pandemic and Beth Everhart, the city’s support services manager, encouraged residents to start one if necessary.

“We will certainly understand that COVID-19 has had an impact with people, more people being home, more usage, higher bills. We want to work with any of those customers, but you have to call. You have to do something. We don’t know what’s going on with you. You need to reach out to us.” Beth Everhart, Hagerstown Support Services Manager

Forms for the payment plans through the city are available on their website and any residents with further questions email or call the city’s support services division at customerservice@hagerstownmd.org or (301) 790-4160.