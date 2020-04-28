Hagerstown Mask Maker supports tri-state area’s front line workers

"I want them to feel peace and love during these times."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, one Hagerstown woman is shedding some light one stitch at a time.

“My main goal is to spread peace and comfort to our essential workers and front line responders,” said Mask Maker Alena Kantsavenka.

Hagerstown resident Alena Kantsavenka has made over 1,500 masks and doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.

“We were able to supply masks to hospitals, medical centers, hospice, car dealerships in Washington and Frederick County in Maryland and Loudoun County in Virginia,” said Kantsavenka.

Alena’s neighborhood has jumped on board, helping fund her mission to get masks to those on the front lines.

“A more obvious reason is to still help those risking their lives with necessary personal protection,” said Kantsavenka.

Each mask Alena makes, she includes a book of Bible verses of comfort, salvation, and reassurance for each worker.