Hagerstown man’s DNA links him to scene of crime

A man is in jail and facing several felony charges for an armed robbery that happened nearly two- years-ago in Hagerstown.

Official documents show that Anthony Ablonczy is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center, after DNA found on a cigarette butt linked him to the scene of a crime. In September of 2015, officers responded to North Potomac street where a man was found shot twice in the face and robbed of more than $1,000 worth of personal belongings. Ablonczy’s DNA was finally confirmed Dec. 12 by Maryland State Police. His trial will begin Jan. 18.