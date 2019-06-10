Hagerstown man sentenced to 45 years for shooting woman, reportedly smoked PCP before attack

News

The victim argued for his release in court

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown man who reportedly smoked PCP before shooting a woman was sentenced on Monday. 

Terry Fulton, 42, was found guilty of attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, as well as first and second degree assault. He was also found guilty for reckless endangerment, felony of a violent crime and illegal possession of a firearm. He will be serving 45 years in prison. 

In April 2018, Fulton was arrested following a shooting inside a home at 900 Hamilton Boulevard. A female victim was shot three times- she is okay.

According to court documents, Fulton had been smoking PCP prior to the shooting. 

Fulton is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.