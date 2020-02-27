Hagerstown man sentenced to 10 years for disposing of murder victim’s body

Matthews-Hacket is the first of five people accused in the murder to be found guilty

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–A Hagerstown man will be behind bars for 10 years for helping dispose of the body of 27-year-old Christopher Turner, who was murdered in 2019.

19-year-old Jordan Matthew-Hacket plead guilty to accessory after the fact to the first-degree murder of Turner, whose body was found 11 days later in Gerrardstown, West Virginia.

Turner was reported missing on January 23rd and his body was found in a Christmas tree storage bag in a river. Turner was last seen alive entering a woman’s apartment building on West Washington Street in Hagerstown.

