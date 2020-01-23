Hagerstown man is being charged after being accused of firing a crossbow at a woman

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– A Hagerstown-area man is being accused of firing a crossbow in the direction of four people standing on a porch earlier this month.

24-year-old Jordon Mills is charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault and four counts of reckless endangerment after a woman claimed he fired a crossbow at her, barely missing her head.

On January 11, according to court documents, the woman told police Mills was drunk during an argument between then. Mills then drove off to only return with his father, and while people were talking on the front porch, the woman claims he fired a bolt.

Mills was able to post 10 percent of his $5,000 bond, but District Judge Mark Thomas ordered Mills to refrain from consuming alcohol if he posted bail.