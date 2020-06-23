Hagerstown man charged for allegedly pulling a gun on Dairy Queen employee

The suspect is being held without bond.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– A Hagerstown man was arrested after witnesses reported seeing him pull a handgun on a drive-thru Dairy Queen employee.

23-year-old Xavier Robinson was charged with several firearm related offenses after he was detained by police last Monday.

According to court documents, police were dispatched right before 3 p.m. to the DQ on Dual Highway. Witnesses claimed they saw a man who matched Robinson’s description pull a handgun after being refused drive-thru service on foot.

Police say when they found the suspect, he told police he didn’t have a weapon on him, but after a quick search. Police found a loaded handgun in his front pants pocket. Arrest records show Robinson was convicted in 2015 on assault related charged in Virginia, which prohibits him from carrying a handgun. The suspect is being held without bond.

