Hagerstown locals respond to Trump’s military celebration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Yes, there will apparently be tanks at President Trump’s Fourth of July event.

U.S. defense officials have confirmed to CNN that a small number of M1 Abrams tanks and other armored vehicles will participate in the celebrations in Washington on Thursday.

D.C. Residents have raised concerns about taxpayer costs and the potential damage to their streets. According to Time, the taxpayer-funded event was initially estimated at $10 million but later upped to as high as $92 million.

However, an official says the armored vehicles will be a part of a “static display” and will not be moving.

Trump confirmed the tank display at the Oval Office on Monday, also saying that “…we have brand new Sherman tanks and we have brand new Abrams tanks.”

While the U.S. continues to operate the M1 Abrams tank the U.S. military has not used M4 Sherman tanks since the 1950s.

But no matter where you go, there is going to be Independence Day celebrations in the United States, so we took to Hagerstown to see how residents would feel about having tanks in their local festivities.

Roy Jenkins Jr. said “I’d be there,” if tanks and other military equipment were to be on display in a Hagerstown celebration.

“If we have stuff like this in Hagerstown, I believe we’d have so many people that, you know want to come out to see what’s going on,” said Emmanuel Tabe, a recent North High graduate.

Multiple U.S. military aircraft will also participate in the D.C. celebrations, including the B-2 stealth bomber and F-22 fighter jets.