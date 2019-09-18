Hagerstown firefighters to receive new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus units

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The city of Hagerstown voted to help fund the “Assistance to Firefighters” grant, which will give firefighters in Hagerstown new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus units.

The breathing apparatus units are worn by firefighters when they go into hazardous environments. The grant will give the fire department 86 new units which in total cost just over $673,000. The city has agreed to fund $61,250 thousand dollars. Currently, the department has 86 old units, but the new ones will be an upgrade from the current ones.

“The better the breathing apparatus is, the less air we’re going to use and then we’re more effective at our job. And the number one thing there is saving lives,” said Richard Gilbert, a Hagerstown Fire Department apparatus operator.

The city of Hagerstown will use money from the general fund and Capital Improvement Project for the grant.