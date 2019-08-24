Hagerstown Fire Department reminds of Carbon Monoxide dangers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Carbon Monoxide poisoning can be a silent killer all year long.

Carbon Monoxide comes from things such as propane, natural gas, heating oil, and wood burned inside of a home.

The problem comes due to the gas being clear and odorless, it cannot be detected by human senses.

The fire department handles every call for carbon monoxide very carefully and recommends battery operated detectors.

“A big thing to remember with the storms we’ve been having and power going out, is running generators. Make sure your generator is at least 20 feet away from your house when you are going to use it because they do give off carbon monoxide. That is why we really stress the battery-powered or battery back up carbon monoxide detectors,” said Adam Hopkins, Battalion Chief for the City of Hagerstown Fire Department.

Breathing Carbon Monoxide can cause headaches, dizziness, vomiting, and nausea. If the levels are high enough, you may become unconscious or could even die.