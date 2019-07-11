Hagerstown Family continues to fight for justice for relative who was killed in a hit-and-run accident

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– On December 17, 2016, 24-year-old Katlyn Hughes was on her way home from work.

“Then she called me again a little after four and said she would be home in 10 minutes, but she never made it,” said Melissa Wilhelmi, Hughes’ mom.

Hughes was killed in a hit and run accident along Dual Highway by Michael Campher who left the scene after hitting Hughes.

“It may have been an accident, but accidents can be forgivable if you try to help, you didn’t try to help,” said Sarah Hoover, Hughes’ older sister.

Prior to Hughes being killed, she gave birth to a little boy named Bentley. With Bentley, the family is reminded of Hughes. They say even though it’s been two-and-a-half-years since she was killed, they’ll always keep Hughes’ memory alive.

“We went over to the house and we would always have fun barbecues, and like jump on the trampoline with her and she would always make some fun jokes and we would all have a good time with her,” said Benjamin Hoover, Hughes’ nephew.

“She always laughed at funny things. She was like the funniest person in my world,” said Jadyn Hoover, Hughes’ niece.

The family is still fighting for justice. Campher, the man who killed Hughes, was sentenced to 10 years with five years suspended for failure to remain at the scene. The family says Campher is eligible for parole on August 13th and they want to make sure he continues to pay for his crime.

“We will be in Jessup, Md. on August the 13 fighting to keep him in there,” said Wilhelmi.