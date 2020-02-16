Hagerstown Discovery Station brings “Hidden Figure” history to children

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – You may remember the movie “Hidden Figures”, the movie based on a true story, is about three black female mathematicians who worked at NASA during the Space Race.

In the honor of Black History Month, Discovery Stations hosted hidden figures coding challenges for kids, children worked together to create different codes to direct the astronauts to the moons. The children also learned about Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson, Katherine Johnson, and Christine Darden, the four American mathematicians who worked for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics.

Children also learned about the historical background of the space programs, including segregation.