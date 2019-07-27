Hagerstown CRS receives award for care to heart attack patients

CRS is the only organization in Washington County and one of 8 within the state of Maryland to receive this award.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Community Rescue Services has received an award that recognizes their response to heart attack patients.

CRS was given the silver plus award, through the American Heart Association’s Mission-Lifeline.

This program was designed to recognize e-m-s providers and systems for the high-quality care of acute heart attack patients.

CRS is the only organization in Washington County and one of 8 within the state of Maryland to receive this award.

“Our crews have displayed exceptional care and exceptional time conditions that they meet and exceed and by doing so we have received the award from the American Heart Association,” said Lt. Colton Hartman, with CRS.

A reminder, if you are having chest pain or symptoms you believe to be related to a heart attack, call 911 immediately.