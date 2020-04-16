Hagerstown couple on crusade to fight social isolation during coronavirus

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With the coronavirus, social isolation can take an emotional toll, especially for the elderly. But a special Hagerstown couple is taking an active role to help.

Dr. Matthew Wagner of Meritus Health in Hagerstown has a handle on how overwhelming social distancing from the COVID-19 public health emergency can be. It’s to the point, he says, that it poses potentially very severe mental — and physical — health risks.

“People are social animals,” Dr. Wagner says. “We’re used to being together. This new regime we’re under where we’re separated from people it’s not natural for us and it can be very stressful and difficult. Some people will suffer a lot of anxiety. Some people will feel sad or depressed about it, maybe angry, almost like grief. We’re mourning and grieving our life as we knew it.”

With that prognosis from a medical professional, the logical next question is, “Well? what do we do about it?”

Dr. Wagner need only turn to his wife, Bernadette, who has long been active in the community to help break down the social isolation during the pandemic. She has worked with Washington County schools, Hospice and the United Way.

Through groups like her “Mindful Mondays” and “Walking Wednesdays for Women,” she employs coping strategies to brighten our spirits.

“It’s important to give people an opportunity to be seen and heard,” she says. To feel like they’re not alone, that they are part of a larger group.”

The social isolation hits grandparents especially hard, not being able to connect with their families, she says. Through active social networking, she engages those feeling isolated, by introducing them to yoga instructors and life coaches and outdoor adventurists — people who inspire and lift their spirits.