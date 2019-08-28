Hagerstown Council votes to make traffic changes to North Cannon Avenue

The council decided to not move forward with making any changes to Jefferson Street

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– On Tuesday, the Hagerstown Council approved a resolution making traffic changes along the 100 and 200 blocks of North Cannon Avenue.

Currently, North Cannon Avenue is a two-way street along the 100 and 200 blocks. Residents say the narrow street has caused many parked cars to be side-swiped by driving vehicles. The resolution will make those blocks of North Cannon Avenue a one-way street northbound.

“By making it one way we can add the benefit of adding a bike lane and allow people to actually park in front of their residences and not have their cars destroyed,” said Austin Heffernan, Hagerstown Council.

The resolution initially included making Jefferson Street a one-way street westbound as well. However, the council decided to hold off making the change to Jefferson Street after hearing concerns from some residents.