Hagerstown council votes to add partner group to Youth Advisory Council

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The Hagerstown Council approved adding a partner-group to the Youth Advisory Council.

This group consists of five adults from the community who will select the youth for the council. The partner-group members will also serve as mentors. The Youth Advisory Council itself will be made up of nine minors who will work alongside city staff. Hagerstown councilmember Shelley McIntire says the adults in the partner group have different backgrounds and experiences.

“Five individuals have stepped up to the plate to be mentors towards these youth to create something that’s never been done here in Hagerstown, to have this Youth Advisory Council at city government level, and what an opportunity for the youth to be able to experience local government,” said McIntire.

The Youth Advisory Council will start meeting in September.