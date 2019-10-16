Hagerstown Council is in favor of keeping the sidewalk ordinance

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– City leaders in Hagerstown decided they want to keep the sidewalk ordinance the same.

The current code states any public sidewalk needs to be cleared of any vegetation, which includes weeds, shrubs, hedges and anything along those lines. The council discussed on Tuesday whether or not they want to reduce the public sidewalk clearance to four feet, which is the minimum standard for snow. After a brief discussion, many on the council agreed the entire sidewalk needs to be cleared.

“The goal with this ordinance is to make sure that the sidewalks are free and clear of any vegetation, and to make sure anyone who needs to travel on the sidewalks, no matter what their mobility is can get up and down a sidewalk and can pass each other as well,” said Paul Fulk, neighborhood services manager for Hagerstown.

The original ordinance was adopted in 1965.