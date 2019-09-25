Hagerstown Council discusses Maryland Stadium Authority MOU for phase 2 of multi-use stadium

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– On Tuesday, the Hagerstown mayor and council discussed the Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, between them and the Maryland Stadium Authority for phase two of the multi-use stadium for the Baltimore Street site.
The study will consist of a parking analysis and a cost-estimate among other things. Scott Nicewarner, the Hagerstown city administrator, informed the council the cost of the study would not exceed $300,000. Nicewarner added if they go ahead and approve the MOU, they should find out the results of the findings within nine to 12 months.
“Well, I believe that in order for us to have some kind of a go or no go on this project, we need, this administration, needs to have the information in front of us for this study and be able to make a decision,” said Bob Bruchey, the Hagerstown mayor.
The money to fund the study will come from the state of Maryland and not from the city of Hagerstown.
