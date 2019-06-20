Hagerstown Council approves to provide water service for proposed hotel

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–The Hagerstown Council has approved to provide water service for a new proposed hotel at the Airport Business Park.

Ganesh III, LLC is proposing to build a 100 room hotel in the area of Citicorp Drive and Breeze Hill. The area is outside of the city of Hagerstown’s medium-range growth area, meaning the city of Hagerstown doesn’t have to provide water service for the hotel. After much discussion, the council voted to use an exception because they believe the hotel will have a major economic benefit for the area.

“We were kind of on the fence as to whether we should approve that, but at the end of the day, we all want development, we all want growth, we all want a new hotel, we want new jobs, a possible convention center and everything else to happen, so we’re not going to stand in the way of that,” said Austin Heffernan, a Hagerstown Councilman.

Construction for the hotel is expected to start sometime in 2019.