Hagerstown Council approves 911 center payment

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– On Tuesday, the Hagerstown Council voted to reimburse the Washington County government for the city of Hagerstown’s usage of the 911 center.

This request came by the Hagerstown Police Department and the city has agreed to pay $405,630 to the county. This reimbursement amount was based on a cost-sharing formula established in 2009.

The council agreed to pay this rate for the fiscal year 2019 but decided to amend the language presented in the city document. The council believes the formula currently in place needs to be amended.

“Obviously everybody should be paid for their services, and I think as you heard today, that’s the one issue that the council has, who should be responsible for that to make sure that 911 center is paid for the services of the dispatchers,” said Dr. Thomas Alexander, Captain of Operations for the Hagerstown Police Department.

According to councilmember Shelley McIntire, the council will discuss the rate for the year 2020 at a later date.