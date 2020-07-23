Hagerstown Community College to hold virtual women’s empowerment workshop series

Hagerstown, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Community College is holding their women’s growth summit a little differently this year.

As the world tries to navigate through a pandemic, Hagerstown Community College has paired with Fitminded Living founder, Tina Fraley to create a now online summit focused on empowering women. Saturday’s session will be the second virtual workshop of the series and will feature four speakers aimed at helping women grow in their personal and professional endeavours.

The speakers include Laura Wallace, Andi Overton, Morgan Plummer, and Amy Taylor. Jenna Lamblin, the personal enrichment and youth programs manager at HCC and one of the three co-founders of the summit, highlighted that each of the speakers will provide their own unique tips for navigating the professional sphere while also supporting oneself and others.

“Each speaker gives practical tips, things you can walk away from the workshop and put into place 5 minutes later. You can actually take the steps to create change in your own career that day.” Jenna Lamblin

Tina Fraley, creator of Fitminded Living and co-founder on the summit, is hoping that the participants feel supported throughout the workshop and especially after the session concludes.

“It reminds us that we are each other’s assets. That no matter the distance, no matter the circumstance surrounding anything, we are each other’s asset. And we are as strong as the woman we are helping to move forward. And it’s important to choose to do that on purpose with passion wherever we are in life.” Tina Fraley

Jennifer Wilkes, the allied health and mind and body program manager at HCC and summit co-founder, also stated that this conference is about being a part of a powerful movement, one that brings women together. She expressed that women are often pitted against each other or are told what they can or cannot do. Wilkes hopes that these workshops inspire women to unify and encourage each other through their personal and professional work.

The Career Connection workshop is the second of five Women’s Growth Workshops. The three co-founders plan to hold an accumulative summit in March of 2021.

The topic of each virtual workshop is different and workshops are held every other month.

The next Women’s Growth Workshop is in September.

For more information on how to register for the workshops, visit the Hagerstown Community College website.