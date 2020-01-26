Hagerstown Community College hosted a summit to tackle human trafficking

Hagerstown, Md. (WDVM) – The Phi Theta Kappa honor society and the Washington County Human Trafficking Collaborative hosted a summit to tackle human trafficking.

The summit had keynote speakers, raising awareness about Washington County’s issue with human trafficking and what the community can do to help. Speakers also discussed law enforcement on both local and national levels in regards to how they respond to the issue. Local organizations also offered information for how the public can get involved.

Around a hundred public members attended in this event.

