Hagerstown City received $245,000 to potentially host 2021 USA BMX National Championships

"The economic impact of hosting an event like this is indescribable for our city."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The City of Hagerstown recently received $245,000 in funds to upgrade their BMX track to meet qualifications to host the 2021 USA BMX National Championships.

Funding from the State of Maryland, Washington County Government, City of Hagerstown, and Visit Hagerstown raised enough funds to submit bidding to host the National BMX event. The funds will provide new lighting, track upgrades, seating, and other amenities required by USA BMX. Hagerstown previously hosted national and regional BMX events, but this would be the first time the championships would be held if Hagerstown chooses. The economic impact expected from hosting the national event could be up to $2.5 million.

“Hosting a National Championship is something we really want to do because we know the positive economic impact from that will be amazing for our city,” said President CVB Dan Spedden.

The decision of the bidding location will be made in the next couple months.