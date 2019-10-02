Hagerstown city officials say Washington Goes Purple was a success for the second year in a row

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– City officials in Hagerstown say Washington Goes Purple was a success for the second year in a row.

The month-long substance awareness campaign had 29 events throughout September. This included Narcan training, drug take-back and community events. Hagerstown Police Chief Paul Kifer says they’ve seen a decline in the number of overdoses, which he believes can partially be attributed to the Washington Goes Purple campaign.

“We’ve seen our numbers go down. Our overdoses have gone down and our fatalities are going down. And I would hope that is attributed a lot to this community and what we’ve done. So, we’re going to take that win and we’re going hopefully take some of that and hopefully, this is a large part what this community has done with Washington Goes Purple,” said Kifer.

The campaign is also growing statewide. Frederick County, Md. had their own Frederick County Goes Purple campaign as well.