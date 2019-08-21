Hagerstown city officials are discussing making North Cannon Ave. a one-way street

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Residents who live along North Cannon Avenue in Hagerstown have been frustrated by the narrow two-way street.

The city of Hagerstown reports over a three-year period there had been 26 sideswiped accidents along the 100 and 200 blocks of North Cannon Avenue. The city of Hagerstown worked with a traffic consultant to propose a plan of action. The proposal includes making North Cannon Avenue a one-way street all the way to Jefferson Street and making Jefferson Street a one-way street westbound. Currently, Jefferson Street is one-way eastbound.

“Everyone of my tenants have had their vehicles sideswiped. I’ve been doing this for 25 plus years and every tenant has had their vehicles hit,” said Debbie Guessford, a resident who owns rental properties along North Cannon Ave.

Rodney Tissue, a Hagerstown city engineer, says the next step is for the city council to pass a resolution. Once that happens the city will then start making plans for signs and street changes.