Hagerstown city leaders vote to name intersections along Wesel Boulevard

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The city of Hagerstown voted to name two intersections on Wesel Boulevard, which currently don’t have names.

The effort to name the intersections was for public safety. Police Chief Paul Kifer says along Wesel Boulevard, it can be confusing for emergency responders when they respond to calls at those intersections because they simply don’t know where to go. One intersection is located south of Lowe’s and the other is located in the northeast direction of Lowe’s.

“Having those intersections labeled in that way just allows people to find it a lot easier. And it just makes sense,” said Kifer.

One intersection will be called Rhine Way and the other intersection will be called Sister City Drive.

