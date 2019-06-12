Hagerstown city leaders to add partner group to Hagerstown Youth Advisory Council

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — City staff came before the mayor and Hagerstown Council to give them an update. The partner group would consist of three or four adults over the age of 21. The individuals would first assist with the application process for the Youth Advisory Council, and then serve as mentors for the nine youth once they are appointed.

“It’s not just city staff working with the youth. It’s bringing the viewpoint of other external members who work with youth on a daily basis, maybe through their organization that they work for now, or their organization has a mission or initiative related to youth,” said Jonathan Kerns, community development manager for the city of Hagerstown.

Kerns says the goal is to have the Youth Advisory Council and the partner group formed by this summer.