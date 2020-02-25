Hagerstown City Councilwoman receives 2020 Trailblazer Award

"It truly is an honor, I'm so excited."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Out of thousands of women in the state of Maryland, a handful were picked to receive the 2020 Trailblazer Award, and one of those women is Hagerstown’s very own City Councilwoman Emily Keller.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Center for Peace handpicks women who empower other women of all ages and strives to make a difference in gender equality. The organization awarded Keller the Trailblazer Award along with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s wife, Yumi Hogan.

“It’s truly an honor, and it’s always nice to be recognized,” said Keller. “For them to say it’s fighting for equality and social justice, especially in the 100th year of women’s right to vote, it’s pretty special.”

Keller and the other recipients will be honored at the Trailblazer Award Dinner later next month.