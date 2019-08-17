Hagerstown celebrates the 24th annual Augustoberfest

Proceeds go towards education and exhange student programs

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — The city of Hagerstown celebrated the 24th annual “Augustoberfest”. There were all things Bavarian at the festival including great food, live music and plenty of beer. The event is to recognize and celebrate the German culture. It also benefits the Augustoberfest charitable foundation which is a non-profit organization that supports German heritage related programs. The organization provides scholarships for exchange students to visit the area.

“With the profits that we make, we are able to provide scholarship funds for students to travel over to Wesel and for students to travel here in America and on the opposite years so that’s our main goal,” Jill Colbert said, the chair of the foundation.

