Hagerstown celebrates the 24th annual Augustoberfest

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) -- Bethany Christian Services Foster Care they hosted their first annual event Saturday afternoon to bring awareness to children in need.

Officials say there are over 7,000 children in need of foster care in West Virginia. "There is a huge need for foster parents, we really need the community to rally around these kids that are in certain predicaments that its not their fault," Angie McLaughlin said, a foster care case manager.