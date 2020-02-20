Hagerstown Barbershop manager arrested for loaded firearms and drugs inside business

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– A Hagerstown barbershop manager was arrested after police located loaded firearms and drugs inside his business.
45-year-old Daniel Hart is being charged with possession of stolen firearms, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and other related offenses.
At 1 p.m. on February 14th, Hagerstown City Police obtained a search warrant for Cut Off the Top Barbershop on West Franklin Street and discovered the loaded firearms and drugs. Hart was arrested without incident and is being held without bond.
