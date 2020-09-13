Hackers target Fairfax County Public Schools using ransomware

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools is investigating a ransomware issue on their technology systems.

Despite the cyber attack, the school system claims that it did not disrupt distance learning for the first week of school.

“The ransomware issue did not disrupt the distance learning program during the first week of school. However, we are working diligently with the FBI and our cybersecurity consultants to investigate the nature, scope and extent of any possible data compromise,” FCPS said in a statement on Friday.

The schools are asking students and their families to continue using their technology as normal.

“At this time, we are not asking staff or students to make changes to their devices as a result of this issue. Our IT staff and cybersecurity experts are investigating the matter, and we will contact you if we determine your computer requires technical attention. Unless you are contacted by FCPS, please continue to use your device for school-related activities,” the release said.

Fairfax County Public Schools said that if it is determined that personal information has been compromised, then they will take steps to notify affected individuals.

The investigation is still ongoing and the school system said they will provide updates when available.