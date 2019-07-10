H-Town Elite fifth grade AAU basketball team wins national championship

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– This summer the H-Town Elite AAU fifth grade basketball team made history as they were the first team out of the H-Town Elite program to win a national tournament.

“It was a great weekend. The boys really worked hard and got what they deserved,” said Brandon Monroe, the head coach.

The win comes after they lost in a championship a few weeks prior. For the boys, it was a special moment.

“It was exciting because last year like we lost a game to go to the championship, and everybody was upset and we had to put H-Town on the map,” said Nashon Mann, a small forward on the team.

“It was really fun just to have the experience and it was great to come home and come back with a championship,” said Joey Dorsey, a small forward on the team.

Along the way, the boys competed against teams from across the country and beat a team from Queens, New York in the final game. Both the coaches and players want to make it known there are ballers in the Hub City.

“Hagerstown is definitely not a basketball town yet, we’re on the come up, a baseball area around here,” said Monroe.

Coach Monroe says they’re more than just a basketball team. The coaches do their part to make sure the boys are staying on the right path.

“We look forward to trying to keep these kids out of trouble off the streets, keep them around positive influences and let them know grades come first,” said Monroe.

Both the players and coaches say they want to win another championship next year.