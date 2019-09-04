H.B. and Shriver School students start school year in new building, dubbed ‘The Heights’

In 2014, the school board voted to use H.B.'s old building as a new middle school to accommodate for the county's growing student population.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — It’s the start of the school year in Arlington County and there’s a new group of students on Wilson Boulevard.

About 775 6th-12th grade students from H.B. Woodlawn and Shriver School have relocated to a new building. In 2014, the school board voted to use H.B.’s old building as a new middle school to accommodate for the county’s growing student population.

While classes have started, the paint isn’t dry quite yet; the finishing touches and outside construction should be finished in a couple of weeks. Principal Casey Robinson says that construction will be happening in off-hours so it doesn’t disrupt student learning.

“The building was designed to have spaces for students to learn in different ways,” said Robinson. “So we are sort of starting that process of figuring out where learning and how learning will happen in this new building.”