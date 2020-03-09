Gubernatorial candidate touts small business to grow West Virginia economy

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — With the state legislature out of session as of this past weekend, political attention now turns to the West Virginia primary on May 12.

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Woody Thrasher toured Gat Creek Furniture, a manufacturing plant that employs 150 assemblers, woodworkers and finishers.

Thrasher, a former business success himself with a thriving engineering firm in north central West Virginia, said Gat Creek is an example that can help create good jobs in West Virginia. He noted Gat Creek has a prosperous export market and many U.S. customers have closed the door on imports to buy from the West Virginia company.

What is especially attractive to Thrasher is how the company “adds value” to Mountain State product, using timber grown in West Virginia to assemble furniture. The business has landed a lucrative contract to furnish the newly-renovated Cacapon State Park Lodge renovation, expected to attract tourists to the Morgan County region.