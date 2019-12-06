Guard: Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Minnesota; 3 aboard

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Aug. 25, 2015 photo, a Black Hawk helicopter was refueled at Camp Ripley in in northern Minnesota. A Black Hawk helicopter with three crew members aboard crashed Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in central Minnesota, a state National Guard official said. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNESOTA (AP) — A Black Hawk helicopter with three crew members aboard crashed Thursday in central Minnesota, a state National Guard official said.

Minnesota National Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens told the St. Cloud Times the UH-60 crashed near Pearl Lake after it lost contact with the base Thursday afternoon.

The Guard lost contact with the helicopter shortly after taking off on a maintenance test flight from St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon, Heusdens said.

The helicopter called mayday about 9 minutes after takeoff.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Trending Stories