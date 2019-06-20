Group accused of running prostitution house out of massage parlor

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM)– Four people, accused of running a prostitution operation out of a massage parlor in Front Royal, made their first court appearance on Wednesday.

Cynthia Bailey, Brandy Atkinson, Jesse Atkinson and Joshua Stamper have been charged in the case.

This is the same massage parlor former mayor Hollis Tharpe allegedly solicited prostitution from. Tharpe maintains his innocence. His trial date was set on Tuesday for October 25.

Two of the defendants live at the massage parlor, located at 312 Biggs Drive. They are due back in court on July 13.