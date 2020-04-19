Governor Northam signs bill that will regulate CBD products as food

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– Governor Ralph Northam has recently signed a bill that will recognize CBD products as food.

Since the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp is not considered to be a controlled substance and has been removed from the definition of marijuana.

It is legal to grow, process and distribute hemp by certified growers in most states. However, under the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, it is illegal to add CBD or hemp products to any food or market them as a dietary supplement.

Senate Bill 918 endorsed by Fairfax County Senator David Marsden will regulate the hemp industry in Virginia and will enforce certain standards for hemp extraction such as identifying containments, batch testing, labeling requirements.

In order to comply with federal standards, hemp plants cannot exceed THC levels of 0.3% or they must be destroyed. According to the World Health Organization CBD does not cause a high like THC and is used in the treatment of anxiety, pain, seizures and more.

Currently, there are no over-the-counter CBD products that are approved by the FDA.