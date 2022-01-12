Governor Northam gives final State of the Commonwealth Address

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam addressed the Commonwealth for the final time.

Governor Northam, who has served Virginia for four years, is honoring the progress of his term in his final speech.

“We have built a state that does a better job of treating people right. It’s more welcoming. It is more open, it’s fairer, and it’s more equitable,” said Governor Northam.

In his speech, Governor Northam spoke about major milestones during his term, including the state’s economic growth, expansion of health benefits, and his COVID-19 efforts.

He also shared his experience with the Commonwealth and his hope for the future of Virginia.

“We are leaving you with a Virginia that treats people right, helps neighbors when they need it, rectifies past wrongs, and helps everyone have the opportunity to thrive,” said Governor Northam.

Governor Northam will return to his medical practice.

The inauguration for incoming Virginia governor-elecnt, Glenn Youngkin will be on Jan. 15.