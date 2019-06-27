Governor Larry Hogan slammed with allegations of illegal campaign donations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–The Maryland Democratic Party (MDP) is asking the Maryland Board of Elections to look into whether or not Governor Larry Hogan allegedly took over $200,000 of “illegal” campaign donations for his 2018 campaign (MDP says this money was accrued from several campaign cycles)

This investigation was launched on the heels of Maryland Senator Clarence Lam posting an OP-ED in regards to Governor Hogan vetoing a bill offering transparency of vetting political appointees and money Lam discovered exceeded campaign finance limits. Lam then contacted Executive Director Ben Smith, of the Maryland Democratic Party to further investigate claims that donors (96 to be exact) had gone over their $6,000 donation limit.

Ben Smith says this behavior calls into question the faith we should have in an elected official.



“I certainly think it refrains the image that he has cultivated for himself,” says Smith, “this guy that is always on the up and up. But what we ask is that the board of elections look into those disclosures see whether those access charges are accurate.”

Smith said if Hogan is found accountable for exceeding the donation limit, that money would be asked to be returned to the donors and the rest of a potential punishment would be left up to the Maryland Board of Elections.

Governor Larry Hogan’s office could not be reached for comment, but the Washington Post says Hogan’s attorney has denied these claims.