Governor Larry Hogan responds to Firefighters on public safety

News

The Montgomery County Executive Office responds as well

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–A recent power outage and radio shortage in Montgomery County have prompted the Firefighter Union to ask Governor Larry Hogan to address these issues.

Governor Larry Hogan responded Wednesday in a statement saying, ” I am committed to making sure that our law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders are equipped with the technology they need to do their jobs. Reliable communications can mean the difference between life and death.

This comes after a 14-hour-long outage over Mother’s Day weekend and firefighters raising concerns that the current system is “at grave risk of catastrophic failure.”

