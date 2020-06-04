Governor Jim Justice says Barack Obama not welcome in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Governor Jim Justice is taking heat for saying that he would welcome any president to West Virginia “but maybe not Barack Obama.”

Justice made the remark on Wednesday after he interrupted his daily coronavirus briefing to take a call from President Donald Trump. The reference to America’s first black president at a time when racial tensions are strained across America is drawing critical scrutiny.

Mary Ann Claytor, a candidate for state auditor this year and the only racial minority on the statewide ballot for any office, issued a statement saying while she does “not always agree with [Governor Justice] she “would never tell him he is not welcome in her home.” The governor’s office later issued a statement blasting the “few politically-motivated individuals” who are “questioning the tone of the comment.”