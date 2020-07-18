Governor, House of Delegates clash over spending federal COVID-19 dollars in West Virginia

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia House of Delegates has more than the sixty petition signatures it needs to demand Governor Jim Justice call a special session of the legislature.

The question is this: if writing a check from a $1.25 billion bank account, should the only signature line be for the governor?

That’s the issue that has West Virginia’s executive and legislative branches at odds. The federal government sent the money to the state for COVID-19 relief. Justice says he — and he alone – will decide how to spend it. He’s had informal conversations with lawmakers for their input. But eastern panhandle Delegate John Doyle (D – Jefferson) says the state Constitution is clear that only the legislature can appropriate money.

“It is critical, even if we in the legislature think he’s spending it in the right way, it is critical that we formally approve those expenditures and that’s all there is to it,” insists Doyle.

Doyle’s view is shared by one of his Jefferson County constituents. “The whole legislature, not just one person should be in charge of deciding where the money goes,” says Theresa Barb of Molers Crossroads.

The battle between the governor and lawmakers comes down to this: the House of Delegates has enough signatures to demand a special session. But they can’t have their way unless the Senate goes along. Senate President Mitch Carmichael (R – Jackson, Mason) was defeated in last month’s Republican primary but doesn’t leave office until the end of the year. He says the governor is entitled to the executive power of dispersing emergency funds for disaster relief. Going into the weekend, this House-Senate deadlock gives the governor the upper hand.

Aligned with Senate President Carmichael is eastern panhandle Senator Charles Trump (R-Morgan). Some say that he will succeed Carmichael as Senate president if the Republicans hold their majority after November .

The governor says there is a loophole in the law allowing him to spend the funds. A skeptical Delegate Doyle says, if so, it needs to be closed.

